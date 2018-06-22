Actress Oshodi Oke slams Mercy Aigbe, Nkechi Blessing, others, for flaunting cars and houses online

Nollywood Actress Ronke Oshodi-Oke has berated her colleagues who are in the constant habit of running to social media to show off, anytime they buy a car or a house.

On her IG live, yesterday, she said:

“Before you show off, first look at the condition of your home. Have you ever seen a banker flaunting his or her car on social media?

You bought a car, you put it on social media. Even those that are not up to 40 years are now lying on social media that they are 40. You bought a house, you put it on social media. Why?

Why are we doing all that? Actor Odunlade Adekola bought a Range Rover and nobody knew anything, since he has brain and wise. This one bought a car, it’s on social media, that one bought something, it’s on social media. Is social media our life?”

Recall that few days ago, Mercy Aigbe acquired for herself, a multi-million naira mansion for herself and her kids and posted it online.

A caterer named Luminee prophesied into her life and it came to pass. She also hinted that she had been struggling to build her own house over time before this expensive acquisition.

Read her account below:

“Throwback to my birthday…. my beautiful sis @ceolumineeofficial gave me this cake as a birthday gift and this conversation ensued between us…. Luminee – before the year runs out you will buy your own house….. Me: Luminee pls leave me oh! The one I have been building since I haven’t finished!

Luminee : Aunty mi, I am not talking about the one you are building, I am talking of the one you will buy in a beautiful choice area in lagos!

Me: Ha! Where will I get plenty plenty millions of naira to buy that one!

Luminee- Aunty mi don’t worry God will bless and empower you

Me: Amen oh!!!!…. And I laughed!

Little did I know that the lord uses the foolish things of this world to confound the wise! ….and out of Luminee’s mouth, the lord gave me a testimony …….

See photos of her mansion here.

Leave a Comment…

comments