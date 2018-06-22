Entertainment, Gossip

Actress Ronke Oshodi Oke slams celebrities who flaunt their houses and cars on social media.

Nollywood Actress Ronke Oshodi Oke has berated her colleagues who are in the constant wont of taking to social media to show off, anytime they buy a car (neatly used or brand new) or a house.

On her IG live, yesterday, she said:

“Before you show off, first look at the condition of your home. Have you ever seen a banker flaunting his or her car on social media?

You bought a car, you put it on social media. Even those that are not up to 40 years are now lying on social media that they are 40. You bought a house, you put it on social media. Why?

Why are we doing all that? Actor Odunlade Adekola bought a Range Rover and nobody knew anything, since he has brain and wise. This one bought a car, it’s on social media, that one bought something, it’s on social media. Is social media our life?”

