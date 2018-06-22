Entertainment, Viral

Actress Ronke Oshodi-Oke Slams Her Colleagues Who Flaunt Cars And Houses (video)

Nollywood Actress, Ronke Oshodi-Oke has slammed her colleagues who are in the constant habit of flaunting their newly acquired cars or houses on social media.

On her IG live, yesterday, she said: “Before you show off, first look at the condition of your home. Have you ever seen a banker flaunting his or her car on social media?

You bought a car, you put it on social media. Even those that are not up to 40 years are now lying on social media that they are 40. You bought a house, you put it on social media. Why?

Why are we doing all that? Actor Odunlade Adekola bought a Range Rover and nobody knew anything, since he has brain and wise. This one bought a car, it’s on social media, that one bought something, it’s on social media. Is social media our life?”

Watch Video

