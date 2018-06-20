Entertainment, Viral

Actress Toriola blasts Toyin Abraham, accuses her of faking her engagement

Following reports of the new house acquired by Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, her colleague, Wunmi Toriola has moved to blast Aigbe’s most recent enemey, Toyin Abraham, accusing her of faking her engagement.

Toriola took to her social media page to share a photo of the house, excitedly tapping into the blessing as she captioned it;

This is massive @realmercyaigbe ,this is Gigantic and TITANIC ..This is the real TITANIC not noise …i tap into this ,im coming 🏃🏼‍♂️🏃🏼‍♂️🏃🏼‍♂️🏃🏼‍♂️🏃🏼‍♂️🏃🏼‍♂️🏃🏼‍♂️🏃🏼‍♂️

She then went on making hateful posts as regards Toyin Abraham and it appears she is ready for war from the actress.

Check out the posts;

Dissatisfied, she went on Live on Instagram saying; “Awon iran e ni yabaleft candidate, oloriburuku”


You may also like

“Appreciate it if a girl says yes to your proposal” – Don Jazzy tells Nigerian men

Man kills mother after impregnating his cousin

World Cup: Senegal fans clean up stadium after their defeat against Poland

“A witch led me to play for Nigeria” – Super Eagles defender, Leon Balogun reveals

Two confirmed dead after container truck falls from Ojuelegba bridge (Photos)

Nigerian man narrates how his daughter chose him during custody battle with his baby mama

XXXTentacion’s ex girlfriend cries out as fans kick her out of his vigil

Blac Chyna’s 19-year-old boyfriend YBN Almighty Jay announces their breakup

Ubi Franklin finally opens up on failed marriage to actress Lilian Esoro

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *