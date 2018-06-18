Actress, Victoria Inyama places curses on her ex-husband in Father’s Day message

Nollywood actress Victoria Inyama just like many female Nigerian celebrities slammed her ex-husband on her Father’s day message.

The UK Based actress who a while back revealed she suffered domestic violence while she was still married to the man, placed major curses on him in her message.

Victoria has alleged in a social media weeks back that her ex assaulted her and would not divorce her.

“The bondage is sickening and all his legal antics. They say the law is fair but not when he manipulates it like he does.

“He has a live -in- lover and still won’t divorce me! He assaulted me yesterday and for the first time, I called in the police for him.”