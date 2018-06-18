Entertainment

Actress, Victoria Inyama places curses on her ex-husband in Father’s Day message

Nollywood actress Victoria Inyama just like many female Nigerian celebrities slammed her ex-husband on her Father’s day message.

The UK Based actress who a while back revealed she suffered domestic violence while she was still married to the man, placed major curses on him in her message.

Victoria has alleged in a social media weeks back that her ex assaulted her and would not divorce her.

“The bondage is sickening and all his legal antics. They say the law is fair but not when he manipulates it like he does.

“He has a live -in- lover and still won’t divorce me! He assaulted me yesterday and for the first time, I called in the police for him.”


You may also like

Update: May D’s Baby Mama, Adebola Olowoporoku, Exposes Him (Screenshots)

Modupe Ozolua opens up on how she paid to let Nigerians know she had a breast augmentation

Kenyan socialites Vera Sidika and Huddah Monroe shade each other

Singer May D shares a video of his babymama asking their son to insult him!

Popular artiste Mr Shaa buys a new 2013 Camry for his sex doll, Tontoh (Photos)

Fathers day: Kemi Adetiba speaks on single mums who blasted their baby daddies on social media yesterday

Bobrisky blasts Toyin Lawani for saying married men are entitled to cheat

Angry boyfriend of budding Ghanaian actress, Fella Makafui closes down the wine shop he opened for her, claims she’s no longer faithful since she found fame (Photos)

Davido’s first baby mama, Sophia Momodu hails him on Father’s Day

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *