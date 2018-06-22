Actress Wumi Toriola apologizes to Toyin Abraham for shading her and saying her Engagement is fake

Nollywood Actress, Wumi Toriola has apologized her colleague, Toyin Abraham for shading her and claiming that her engagement is fake following her ‘beef’ with Mercy Aigbe.

Wumi’s apology is coming just a day after Toyin took to social media to apologize to Mercy Aigbe for slamming on social media.

Read Wumi’s apology below:

“I am a product of Public applaud and would not at this stage ignore the concerns of the people who have watched me grow in my chosen career.

I sincerely apologise to Toyin Abraham @toyinabraham for allowing my emotions take over me and for uttering such uncensored statements to her.I put a call through to her and we settled it.

Yes, i messed up but we all are Humans and we are bound to mess up once in a while.

To the elders in the industry who cautioned in love,i say a big thank you.

Issues of this nature has a way of opening our eyes and minds to a lot of things we never saw coming. I have come to realize that, most people from the outside derive delight in putting more fire, than quench the fire of disagreement.

Peace is golden.

In all i choose to stay focused and to all my Fans who felt left down,stay happy.

Love has prevailed..Lots of love to you all

This industry is ours; it is our duty to uphold the values of the founding legends (dead and alive). Thank you all.

Love reigns.”