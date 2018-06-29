Actress, Yetunde Akilapa arrested for stealing

Nollywood actress, Yetunde Akilapa, has again been arrested for theft.

This is coming three years after she was first caught stealing. This time Akilapa was nabbed as she tried to gain unlawful access into a house in Magodo Shangisha, Lagos.

The first time she was nabbed, she was trying to break into a beauty lounge with a master key, after closing hours in Yaba, where she worked.

The actress was again arrested yesterday with a bunch of master keys, while trying them on the door of a house in Magodo. She was unaware one of the occupants was around.

She was first beaten before being handed over to the police.

According to one of her close associates who wrote about her in 2015, the actress is a serial thief who doesn’t seem to be able to help herself off items that don’t belong to her.

She wrote:

“Stealing runs through her veins the way blood runs through yours!……This actress may not be a household name for you and I but she is slowly edging a name for herself as a thief…a thief who has keys that can open any door that you think you may have locked.”

“Yetunde is not a first time thief though, Her matter was in the news in February 2013, when it was reported that she was arrested for robbery by the police in Alade, in Somolu area of Lagos State. She was later taken to court by the police for prosecution, but she was discharged and acquitted after the court said her prosecutor didn’t present a proper case that could lead to her conviction. She has done it again”.

“On Sunday Morning of January 12,2014,there was a loud noise in Magodo phase 2,No 15 Ibitayo street to be precise and people were shouting ”thief thief”! and running after a lady in a black dress …the lady in the black dress was running like a horse without shoes,running inside a walled estate…unfortunately for her,before she could get to the gate,the security on duty mobilised and caught her.”

“She was escorted back to number 15 Ibitayo street where she had been caught inside the master bedroom with a bunch of master keys hidden in her brassiere. the occupants of this house are not friends with the actress and have never met her before or share close friends with her but something strange may be the missing link.”

