The former Governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole, has been declared as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Governor of Jigawa State, Badaru Abubakar, who doubles as the chairman of the convention committee, announced that Mr Oshiomhole was returned unopposed after a voice affirmation by party members.

The party said 18 positions were unopposed, and all were affirmed on Saturday.

More details coming…