Adebutu’s wife reveals how Obasanjo’s wife collected money from them and destroyed son’s marriage

The wife of Chief Kessington Adebutu, Rosemary Adebutu whose daughter married Obasanjo’s son, Juwon has come out to reveal how his wife, Taiwo Obasanjo collected money from them and still destroyed her son’s marriage.

Since the court summons and sworn affidavit of Jonwo Obasanjo on why he wants to divorce Tope went viral last week, there have been worries from concerned friends and family members.

Even Rosemaary Adebutu whose only child is Taiwo Obasanjo’s daughter-in-law is distraught.

“Why should a man send such documents online?

First, the story was cooked up, there was no assault anywhere. They are aggrieved because there was no material gain like they assumed they would get,” she told kemiashefonlovehaven.

A former wife of Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, Taiwo, had in 2017 raised the alarm over what she claimed would be the evil consequences of their son, Jonwo Obasanjo marrying Tope, the daughter of the Premier Lotto boss, Kessington Adebutu aka Baba Ijebu. She also dragged Obasanjo and Adebutu to court to stop the wedding.

She was ignored and the wedding took place amidst pomp on May 11-13 respectively in Lagos.

But in less than a year after the ceremony, the union has crashed and the young Obasanjo cited domestic violence as his reason for abandoning his home.

This was debunked by a worried Mrs Adebutu said, “I have kept quiet all these months because I am not one to stoop low but I cannot sit back and watch them tell lies against my daughter. She is a magistrate and a civil servant, she cannot be responding to all their lies on the Internet.

“We will meet them in court to clear up all these lies and give them the divorce they want. They should leave us alone,we are tired and the divorce will go ahead as reported.

Did her daughter hit her husband?

Adebutu responded, “Never! Tope has never hit anyone and she is very respectful. They should not tarnish my daughter’s name and career. All these lies and press attacks are orchestrated by Olujonwo and his mum and he has been denying that he is not the one who released the court papers and exhibits to the press. How can a man bring his private matters to blogs? Is that a man?”

Revealing that former President Obasanjo and Chief Adebutu are not happy with the recent development, Mrs Adebutu exonerated her daughter from allegations levelled against her by her young husband.

“Tope’s father was called in London as well and he is not happy at all with all these lies. Tope, my daughter, has never threatened his life or abused him. Olujonwo is mentally disturbed and that is what the problem is now and he is also being manipulated by his mother.

I have called Obasanjo to register my displeasure at all the lies, I have told him they should leave my family alone.”

That Taiwo Obasanjo attempted to stop the wedding before it took place spells interferences from a mother-in-law who never liked her son’s wife.

On this, Adebutu said, “If a mother has the interest of her son at heart,even if you don’t want him to marry someone again, why take it this dirty? Get someone else for your son and stop dragging my daughter in the mud!

After this lavish wedding, it is a pity that Taiwo and her son have messed up the union. Olujonwo is on drugs and we didn’t know before now.

It was even the younger sister who reported to Obasanjo that Olujonwo is on drugs before he knew about it. He is in a rehab currently undergoing treatment but to avoid any media attention, doctors are treating him at home. So all the while Taiwo Obasanjo was shouting her son was missing, he was in a rehab!

“When the couple was living together, Sometimes he didn’t allow his wife go into his room because of the drugs.

His mother is not a good woman, she should look for somewhere to sit down and repent from disturbing the peace in her son’s home. She has called me all sorts of names— vulture and a snake— but she is worse than the names she called me.

“I am not in a cult like her. I am all for Jesus and my hands are clean. I don’t go around slandering people’s character as she does.

Taiwo Obasanjo is not happy that after collecting over N4m from Chief Kessington Adebutu, she dare not appear before him again since she has disgraced herself. How can a mother use her son as a bait for financial gain?”

”Even her son, Jonwo is angry that he has not gained anything financially from the marriage.

They should leave us alone, we are not interested in the marriage again as well. The problems are too much. They should leave my daughter alone!

I have told Chief Obasanjo also that we are done with this. Though Jonwo is denying that he put the story out there we are used to this pattern from him and his mum. Let my daughter be.”

Source: Kemi Ashefon

