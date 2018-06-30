Adekunle And Simi Share Intimate Moment On Stage At His Sold Out Concert In London (Photos/Video)

Adekunle Gold headlined his sold out ‘About 30’ concert last night at the Indigo 03 Arena in London as he came close to almost kissing Simi who has been his alleged boo of many years.

The incident happened during his performance as he was joined on stage by Simi. The duo while singing got emotional and nearly crossed the line as fans watched.

He had his hands all over her as they looked intimately into each other’s eyes.

He penned down an emotional post before the concert on his Instagram page, Adekunle Gold wrote;

Last year, we sold out 800 capacity (O2 Academy Islington). Today, AG is doing about 4x what he did last year. This is growth, this is love.

It’s astounding and without a doubt, I am the happiest man in the world tonight.

I had a dream you know; a big, scary and daring dream; Now, it’s about to come true.

Thank you….

I also realize my thanks are truly not enough so I can’t wait to give you an incredible show tonight. You deserve it – and it’ll be my utmost pleasure. #About30Concert #IndigoO2

Performing at the over 2,000 capacity IndigO2 Academy Islington Arena in London, Adekunle Gold treated his fans to new songs from his About 30 album which was released in May 2018.

Here are videos from the concert below;