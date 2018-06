Fresh off his recently released album, “About 30”, Adekunle Gold releases a brand new visual to his buzzing song out of his album, titled, “Surrenda”.

Surrenda Video was directed by Sam Kirk, and was shot in a “space themed” setting!

Check on it… We believes Adekunle Gold will never disappoint his fans when it comes to his Music videos…

