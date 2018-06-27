Entertainment

Adorable Photos from Cardi B’s lavish babyshower themed ‘A Bronx Fairytale,’

Last night, Cardi B and her husband, rapper Offset celebrated the impending arrival of their child in a lavish babyshower which was themed as ‘A Bronx Fairytale.’

The mom-to-be, who is just weeks away from giving birth rocked a tight white dress which showcased her massive baby bump. Cardi who looked all gorgeous for the big night also accessorized her look with flashy necklaces and earrings.

While her man, Offset also decked out in all-denim ensembles over a black turtleneck shirt which he rocked with a studded belt and big necklaces.

The couple recently confirmed they have been married since September 2017.

See full photos below.


You may also like

I Sang At Last Election Doesn’t Mean I Won’t Say The Truth – Angry Olamide Comes For FG, Politicians

“World Cup is over let’s face our politicians, I sing for last election no mean say I no go talk” — Olamide

Nigeria vs. Argentina: Turkish referee says he doesn’t know why he didn’t award the Penalty to Nigeria

Plateau killings: Nigerian man says more humans should be murdered to equate the amount of cows killed

It’s unfair to say i’m silent on killer herdsmen because I look like them – Pres. Buhari

Tekno reminds Ubi Franklin he told him he would make him so much money; Kcee reacts

World Cup 2018: ‘It’s a big disappointment’ – Gernot Rohr Speaks on Nigeria’s exit

Ghanaian actor cries out that no actress wants to kiss him in movies

“Mumu Coach” – Comedian AY Blasts Super Eagles’ Gernot Rohr

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *