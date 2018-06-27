Adorable Photos from Cardi B’s lavish babyshower themed ‘A Bronx Fairytale,’

Last night, Cardi B and her husband, rapper Offset celebrated the impending arrival of their child in a lavish babyshower which was themed as ‘A Bronx Fairytale.’

The mom-to-be, who is just weeks away from giving birth rocked a tight white dress which showcased her massive baby bump. Cardi who looked all gorgeous for the big night also accessorized her look with flashy necklaces and earrings.

While her man, Offset also decked out in all-denim ensembles over a black turtleneck shirt which he rocked with a studded belt and big necklaces.

The couple recently confirmed they have been married since September 2017.

