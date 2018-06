Nigerian billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola has shared a video on Instagram in which he is seen showing off his dancing skills with his daughters.

In the video, the CEO of Forte Oil and his three daughters –Temi, Ife (DJ Cuppy), and Tolani — were dancing to Wande Coal’s ‘Iskaba’.

“Fun with my three daughters at Cactus on the Roof yesterday. Iskaba!” the oil magnet captioned the video on his Instagram page.

Watch video below:

Leave a Comment…

comments