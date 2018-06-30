Trending

“After Being Side Hoe For 6 years, 33 Abortions, He Finally Proposed” – Lady, Says

A beautiful lady on Twitter @empyreall shared her engagement ring as the man she has being his side chic for 6 years and had 33 abortions for finally proposed to her and she said YES!!!

She wrote;

“after being the side hoe for 6 years, 33 abortions, and putting his mama in the hospital after running her over in a jeep Cherokee after she called me by his actual girlfriends name, he proposed and i said YES!!!”

Many people didn’t take the Tweet as a joke, as they flooded her timeline with their views, which she later complained about. She wrote;

I laid the sarcasm on thick and people still believing me


