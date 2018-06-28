Metro News, Trending

After seeing loved ones massacred, Plateau Residents stay up all night to keep watch

 

 

Following the Saturday night attack by suspected Fulani Herdsmen on 5 communities  in Barkin Ladi, Gashish, Plateau resident have denied themselves sleep to keep watch.

People of Barkin Ladi, Gashish, and several villages, stayed up and watched in the event  of any possible  attack. Young people armed themselves with clubs and formed patrol gangs, late in the midnight at the boundary hill right to Abbatoir complex.

In volatile areas where both Christians and Muslims reside, peace talks which lasted for some time were held by both Christians and Muslims to avoid the other group misinterpreting the attack as inter tribal.

 

 


