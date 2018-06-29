Ahmed Indimi says his Father-in-law did not cause Plateau killings and Lagos explosion

The Son-in-Law of President Buhari, Ahmed Indimi was called out by a lady for not using his platform to speak out against the wickedness and injustice going on in Nigeria.

@toniaero took to his comment section and wrote:

You are busy comparing heaven and earth Mr Ndimi! Are you aware of the fire incident that happened in Lagos that has miserably taken the lives of people ??

Are you not aware of the killing of innocent citizens of Plateau state and many others ? 😢.

Have you seen your father in-law in nothing but a darkness to this nation??

People are dying on daily basis, yet nothing is being done about it. Can’t you use your platform to speak out against wickedness and injustice going on in Nigeria?! There’s God!

Buhari’s son in-law reacting to the comment wrote:

“What happened in Plateau is quiet unfortunate, I agree with you. May the soul of the departed rest in perfect peace.

“I believe the Government is doing what they are doing to stop this from happening again and I am sure you will say it should have never happened in the first place.

“It happens everywhere, there was a shooting in Maryland today and there other bad things happening around the world that are not preventable.

“I did not know about the fire in Lagos by the time I posted my picture, that’s why I was busy comparing earth and heaven.

“No my father in law did not cause it and he had nothing to do with it.

“Now that I am aware of the incident in Lagos, what could I have done to prevent it?

“I am not part of this Government and I have never been and will never be.

“Take your problems elsewhere, I am a private citizen just like you.

“I have never responded to anyone’s tweet, be rest assured this is the first and last time I will. I am quick to delete and block. Have a good day @toniaero”

