Ahmed Musa acquires latest Range Rover Velar

Nigerian Super Eagles striker, Ahmed Musa has acquired the latest version of the Ranger Rover Velar currently valued at US$$65,195 (about N24m) in the US automobile market.

However, he didn’t share it on his page, it was Super Eagles right back Shehu Abdullahi who revealed the good news on his official Instagram account on Tuesday, June 12.

He shared a photo of the latest version of the Ranger Rover Velar and wrote:

“New baby arrive congrats brother @ahmedmusa718 #madman,” were the exact words of Shehu.

New bby arrive congrats brother @ahmedmusa718 #madman

A post shared by Official A.shehu (@shehu.official) on


