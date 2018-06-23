Ahmed Musa joins Budweiser elite class, shows off his Man of the Match award

Super Eagles striker, Ahmed Musa scored twice to become the first Nigerian to score at two World Cups, Musa has joined the elite class of players, winning the Budweiser Man of the Match, in the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Ahmed Musa has set a new record, after scoring twice in Nigeria’s 2-0 victory over Iceland in a 2018 World Cup Group D fixture yesterday.

The Leicester City forward is now the only Super Eagles player in history to have scored more than two goals in any World Cup tournament.

Other winners of the Budweiser Man of the Match are Philippe Coutinho(Brazil), Luka Modric(Croatia), Kylian Mbappe(France), Christian Eriksen(Denmark), Luis Suarez(Uruguay), Cristiano Ronaldo(Portugal), Diego Costa(Spain), Mbaye Niang(Senegal), Denis Cherychev(Russia), Harry Kane(England), Romelu Lukaku(Belgium), Hirving Lozano(Mexico), Aleksandar KOLAROV(Serbia), Yussuf Yurary Poulsen (Denmark), Hannes HALLDORSSON(Iceland), Antoine Griezmann(France), Amine Harit(Morocco) and MOHAMED ELSHENAWY(Egypt).