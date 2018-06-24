Ahmed Musa would do a better job of governing Nigeria than Buhari – Reno Omokri

Reno Omokri, former aide of former president Goodluck Jonathan has said that Nigerian footballer Ahmed Musa would do a better job of governing Nigeria than president Muhammadu Buhari. Mr Omokri said this is his column on Thisday titled THE ALTERNATIVE.
The former aide made reference to Buhari’s statement at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in London, describing Nigeria’s youth as a lazy and uneducated. He said Ahmed Musa proved Buhari with his goal.
In his words;
During the Nigeria versus Iceland World Cup game that took place on Friday June 22, 2018, Ahmed Musa brought more joy to Nigerians in 90 minutes than Buhari has brought to Nigeria in three years. He did not engage in Buhari’s pastime of blame game. Neither did he make excuses to justify failure. This young Nigerian youth just scored. And to prove it was not a fluke, he scored again.
I personally believe that Ahmed Musa would do a better job of governing Nigeria than the inept tyrant who called Nigerian youths like Ahmed Musa ‘lazy and uneducated’! (Almost anyone would do a better job of ruling than a man who still thinks that there is a country called West Germany).
If there is anything President Buhari can learn from Ahmed Musa’s feat, it is that Nigerians want a leader that can deliver results, like Ahmed Musa, not one that delivers activity, like Muhammadu Buhari.