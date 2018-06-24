Ahmed Musa would do a better job of governing Nigeria than Buhari – Reno Omokri

Reno Omokri, former aide of former president Goodluck Jonathan has said that Nigerian footballer Ahmed Musa would do a better job of governing Nigeria than president Muhammadu Buhari. Mr Omokri said this is his column on Thisday titled THE ALTERNATIVE.

The former aide made reference to Buhari’s statement at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in London, describing Nigeria’s youth as a lazy and uneducated. He said Ahmed Musa proved Buhari with his goal.

In his words;