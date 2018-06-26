Ahmed Musa’s expensive car collection. (Photos)

Super Eagles striker, Ahmed Musa who brought smiles to the faces of a lot of Nigerians few days ago after he scored two goals against Iceland, has had people in talks about him since his impressive play.

The professional footballer who plays as a forward and left winger for English team, Leicester City became the heat of the moment after he pushed the super eagles team to second in their group, D.

He’s had people talking about him ever since and in light of this, we thought y’all should know a lil something about his lifestyle, peculiarly his cars.

At just 25, Ahmed Musa has already carved a niche for himself from his professional football career. And as such, some of his acquisitions include some top of the range automobiles.

Here are some of the whips we know he possesses,

Ahmed Musa’s Range Rover Sport

Ahmed Musa’s Mercedes G-Wagon

In 2014, Ahmed Musa acquired a mini-BMW for his child

Ahmed Musa’s Latest Car, A 2018 Range Rover Velar

Leave a Comment…

comments