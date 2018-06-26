Entertainment, Gossip

Ahmed Musa’s expensive car collection. (Photos)

Super Eagles striker, Ahmed Musa who brought smiles to the faces of a lot of Nigerians few days ago after he scored two goals against Iceland, has had people in talks about him since his impressive play.

The professional footballer who plays as a forward and left winger for English team, Leicester City became the heat of the moment after he pushed the super eagles team to second in their group, D.

Ahmed Musa Cars

He’s had people talking about him ever since and in light of this, we thought y’all should know a lil something about his lifestyle, peculiarly his cars.

At just 25, Ahmed Musa has already carved a niche for himself from his professional football career. And as such, some of his acquisitions include some top of the range automobiles.

Here are some of the whips we know he possesses,

Ahmed Musa’s Range Rover Sport

Ahmed Musa’s expensive car collection, Ahmed Musa Cars

Ahmed Musa’s Mercedes G-Wagon

Ahmed Musa Cars

In 2014, Ahmed Musa acquired a mini-BMW for his child

Ahmed Musa’s expensive car collection

Ahmed Musa Cars

Ahmed Musa’s Latest Car, A 2018 Range Rover Velar

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

How ‘angels’ on social media raised alarm about DBanj’s swimming pool, 3 weeks before son’s death.

Kanayo O. Kanayo sends condolences to D’banj over son’s death; implores fans to choose their words carefully

“For integrity and honesty, I won’t go to jail ” – Buhari

Beautiful pre-wedding photos of a white man and his Igbo bride in traditional attires

Nigerians warn Timaya concerning his own swimming pool

While governors danced at Eagle Square, lives were being wasted – Shehu Sani

Sex dolls can now refuse sex if she is disrespected or bored

Davido’s girlfriend, Chioma reacts to his BET Award win

“Dbanj will report the circumstances that led to the death of his son” – Lagos State Police Command.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *