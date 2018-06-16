Air OBO!!! Davido replies Fan Who Asked About His Private Jet

Singer Davido was just questioned by a fan who wanted to know where the singer’s alleged private jet was after he revealed it was to land in Nigeria nearly a month ago.
Recall that Davido took to his snap nearly a month ago to reveal that he purchased a private jet specifically a Bombardier Challenger 605 which sells for approximately N9.7billion ($27m) for himself.
Now a fan showing concern has asked why the jet is not yet in Nigeria and Davido was quick to answer.
The fan wrote;
“@iam_Davido where is Air OBO 😩 it’s almost a month !”
Davido replied;
“E dey ground yakata … but as dem no wan gree say we get .. us sef gree say we no get … 🙃😅😜”
