Air OBO!!! Davido replies Fan Who Asked About His Private Jet

Singer Davido was just questioned by a fan who wanted to know where the singer’s alleged private jet was after he revealed it was to land in Nigeria nearly a month ago.

Recall that Davido took to his snap nearly a month ago to reveal that he purchased a private jet specifically a Bombardier Challenger 605 which sells for approximately N9.7billion ($27m) for himself.

Now a fan showing concern has asked why the jet is not yet in Nigeria and Davido was quick to answer.

The fan wrote;

“@iam_Davido where is Air OBO 😩 it’s almost a month !”

Davido replied;

“E dey ground yakata … but as dem no wan gree say we get .. us sef gree say we no get … 🙃😅😜”

