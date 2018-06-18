Alex co-host ‘ElevatedConcertPH18’, watch her show off her dancing skills (Video)

BBNaija’s Alex showed off her awesome dance moves as she co-host ‘ElevatedConcertPH18’ in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The event which was organized by Grafton Entertainment took place on Sunday, June 17, 2018 at Aztech Arcum, in the heart of Port Harcourt.

The Elevated Concert also featured several A list artistes.

The event was Alex’s first hosting gig since her eviction from the big brother naija house and she was seen dancing for the spectators as she showed them the stuffs she is made off.

Watch video below:

