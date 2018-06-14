Entertainment, Gossip

Alex shocks fans as she shares epic Throwback Photo

It appears Former BBNaija housemate Alex has always been a star as she shocked many fans on social media with an epic throwback photo of herself when she was just six months old and was featured as the cover of Nestlé Milk.

The reality TV star shared the throwback photo of herself on the cover of Nestlé Cerelac and wrote:

Because Thursday are for throwbacks. Throw back to when I was six months old. Na wah o. No be today. I thank you Lord for always leading me. I’m sure most of you had the calenders and stickers and all.😘 #nestle #nestlecerelac #happychild #unusual #kingofallkings #yourfavouritevillagegirl #unmesswithable

