AMSTEL MALTA HAILS SUPER EAGLES AFTER TRIUMPH

Nigeria’s premium malt brand and official malt drink of the Super Eagles – Amstel Malta, has congratulated the team after a stunning second outing at the football tournament happening in Russia. The 2018 edition of the world’s biggest mundial kicked off on Thursday June 14 and got underway with thirty two teams competing for the ultimate prize in Russia. Nigeria’s national team, the Super Eagles, had their sophomore outing at the Volgograd stadium as they played against the Strákarnir okkar of Iceland.

The Group D match has generated positive reactions from millions of Nigerian fans across the world. With Iceland – the tournament first timers facing the Mikel Obi led Eagles, the match provided nail biting excitement as it ended in a 2-0 win for Nigeria.

This is the first time Nigeria will play against Iceland in any competition. The goals which were scored by Ahmed Musa, has earned Nigeria 3 points putting the Super Eagles in a comfortable position to play the next game against Argentina. The brand alongside millions of Nigerians have expressed joy and satisfaction at Nigeria’s match.

Amstel Malta, which signed a partnership deal with the Nigerian Football Federation in February 2018 as the official malt drink of the national teams, including the Super Eagles, conveyed their excitement alongside Nigerians all over the world, as Nigeria recorded their first win in the tournament. Reacting to this, Portfolio Manager, Nigerian Breweries non alcoholic drinks, Ngozi Nkwoji said “Amstel Malta believes in the Super Eagles, the best is yet to come”.

Amstel Malta is the official malt drink of the Super Eagles and is a proud supporter of the Nigerian Football Federation. The Super Eagles would play Argentina on the 26th of June.