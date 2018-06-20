Anambra student who showed up for exams dressed as Anas Aremeyaw, Ghanaian masked journalist, chased out of class (photos)

There is definitely nothing wrong with striving to look and behave like your role model but when that person always wears a mask and you are a student, this may be a difficult task to sustain.

A student journalist landed in trouble for attempting to look like his role model, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, the famous Ghanaian-masked investigative reporter.

The student who is a 200 level student of Department of Mass Communication, Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Anambra State, Nigeria, walked into the hall for his exam in a mask covering his face just like Anas.

The boy who says Anas the Ghanaian masked journalist is his idol and role model insisted that he must take one of his exams looking like the journalist he wants to be like in future. His classmates were stunned when they saw him looking like the journalist he keeps telling them he would like to follow in his footsteps.

The joke ended when examiners walked into the hall and saw him sitting like a student-masquerade. They immediately ordered him to leave the class or they will invite the school security. As he delayed, one of the staff dragged him up and pushed him out of the class because he was delaying the commencement of the class exam.

The photos were captured by someone whom the masked student had told to snap him as he sat in class looking like his role model. That joke was short-lived as he was chased out of the hall still wearing the mask while some of his classmates laughed hysterically.