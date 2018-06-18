Entertainment, Gossip

Angela Okorie slams ladies shading their baby daddies on fathers day, Mercy Aigbe reacts

Angela Okorie has come out to slam celebrities who called out their ex-husbands and baby daddies on Father’s day on social media.

Actress Mercy Aigbe reacted to her post after she was tagged.

Read the post below:

Also, Dabota Lawson has lend her voice to the on going father’s day drama that has been making the rounds on social media

According to her why wont people just wish their fathers or baby daddies happy fathers day by calling or texting instead of doing it on social media

She wrote

It’s foolishness like this that allows people to continue to stigmatize women, especially single mothers . How about just thanking God for being able to care of your kids . Taking care of your child should be your number one priority with or without daddy there. No one should be looking for a medal for that !!! Being a great and responsible mum means knowing where to draw the line and making painful sacrifices which most times include swallowing your pride even when it hurts so bad . We must lead by example .

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

“I would put you in small Monkey cage with big hot Chimpanzee” – Femi Fani-Kayode to Oshiomhole

Alex co-host ‘ElevatedConcertPH18’, watch her show off her dancing skills (Video)

Super Eagles Player, John Ogu angrily replies Nigerian who says he should go off and focus on winning next match

Media personality, Emmanuel Ugolee reacts after Nigerian man set his jersey on fire because Super Eagles lost to Croatia(video)

Toyin Lawani reacts after being bashed for saying all men cheat and are entitled to 10 women

Singer, May D Shares Shocking Video Of His Baby Mama Instructing Their Son To Insult Him

An African Team Will Win The World Cup – Senegal Coach

Update: May D’s Baby Mama, Adebola Olowoporoku, Exposes Him (Screenshots)

Modupe Ozolua opens up on how she paid to let Nigerians know she had a breast augmentation

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *