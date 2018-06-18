Angela Okorie slams ladies shading their baby daddies on fathers day, Mercy Aigbe reacts

Angela Okorie has come out to slam celebrities who called out their ex-husbands and baby daddies on Father’s day on social media.

Actress Mercy Aigbe reacted to her post after she was tagged.

Also, Dabota Lawson has lend her voice to the on going father’s day drama that has been making the rounds on social media

According to her why wont people just wish their fathers or baby daddies happy fathers day by calling or texting instead of doing it on social media

It’s foolishness like this that allows people to continue to stigmatize women, especially single mothers . How about just thanking God for being able to care of your kids . Taking care of your child should be your number one priority with or without daddy there. No one should be looking for a medal for that !!! Being a great and responsible mum means knowing where to draw the line and making painful sacrifices which most times include swallowing your pride even when it hurts so bad . We must lead by example .

