Angry ‘side chick’ dressed in bridal gown disrupts wedding ceremony of her lover (Video)

A new video obtained by Ghanaweb, shows a group of people gathered in a church for a wedding ceremony in total shock after an alleged side chick of the groom stormed the ceremony.

This was during the time when the man and woman about to get married stood before the priest as programme was ongoing.

Rooted in the spot where they were, they looked on as the woman spoke in an angry manner in a language that was not immediately clear.

The woman, who was visibly upset with what was going on, engaged in an exchange of words with a man who sought to restrain her from further causing drama.

Dressed in a wedding gown, she resisted all efforts to restrain her from going to the altar.

