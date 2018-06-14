Anthony Martial To Leave Manchester United This Summer

Anthony Martial’s agent has confirmed his client wants to leave Manchester United this summer.

Philippe Lamboley told RMC Sport on Wednesday that talks over a new contract at Old Trafford have come to nothing, and “the time has come” for Martial to find a new club.

“After thinking about all the factors and possibilities, Anthony wants to leave Manchester United,” Lamboley said. “There are lots of factors, and right now it’s too early to talk about them.

“Manchester United want Anthony to extend his deal and do not want him to leave, but we have not reached an agreement for several months.

“I think that when Manchester United, the most powerful club in the world, do not find an agreement after eight months of negotiations then they do not really want to keep such an important player in their squad. That’s why this decision has come — it’s a well-thought-out decision.”

Martial is under contract for next season and United also have the option for the 2019-20 season.

“It’s important to remember that he is under contract and that Manchester United will have the last word,” Lamboley added. “We will respect the club’s decision and he will stick with his commitment to the end.

“Anthony is disappointed because he has shown his love for the club and the supporters for three seasons. Without the unconditional support of the fans he would have already asked to leave United.

“He dug in, he showed great professionalism and performed well. I think he has done his best for three years and it is important to remember that he scored 11 goals and made 10 assists in five months of last season.

“Everyone will have their opinion but I think he needs to resume his career. The time has come.”

Besides Tottenham, Chelsea have also been linked to Martial, and sources have also said that Mourinho could step up his interest in Chelsea winger Willian if Martial departs.

-ESPN