Apology Season: FFK, Shehu Sani list all the people Buhari should apologise to

Following President Muhammadu Buhari’s apology on behalf of the federal government to the family of Moshood Abiola, over the annulment of June 12 1993 poll, presumably won by late Abiola, some Nigerian politicians have come up with a list of people deserving of an apology.

According to these politicians, President Buhari should also apologise to Ken Saro Wiwa, his kinsmen, Beko Kuti, IPOB youths, shiite Muslims and others. This request was made by Kaduna state senator, Shehu Sani and former Aviation Minister Femi Fani-Kayode via their Twitter handles on Thursday.

See tweets below

There’s need for the FG to tender an unreserved apology to the families of Ken Saror Wiwa and his Ogoni Kinsmen and honour the 9 and the 4 Ogonis with national honours.Same should be done to late Gen Shehu Musa Yar’adua.Dr Beko Kuti & Chima Ubani must also not be forgotten. — Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) June 14, 2018