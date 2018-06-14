Local News

Apostle Suleman’s Father Gives Him ‘Final Warning’ Over Buhari

 

Apostle Johnson Suleman

Hon. Imoudu Sule, father of controversial preacher, Apostle Johnson Suleman, has publicly warned his son to stop criticizing President Muhammadu Buhari.

Sule, who is the current All Progressives Congress (APC) Leader in Auchi as well as the APC Deputy Leader, Etsako West, Edo State, Nigeria, told the fiery cleric to “leave politics for politicians”.

He stated this while speaking with select journalists in Lagos.

“This is a man I love, respect and hold in high esteem for being a person of integrity over the years.

“Each time I hear people criticize my party, the (APC), my heart bleeds. Apostle Johnson Suleman who’s my biological son and a renowned preacher of the gospel is seemingly becoming a consistent critic of the ruling party lately.

“And I am seriously concerned about it as numerous well-wishers are now urging me to call my son to order.

“I hereby speak out to let Nigerians know that I have warned my son (Apostle Johnson Suleiman) to immediately leave politics to politicians and focus on his calling as a priest.

“Being a retired Army officer, PMB is my commander in chief and the overall leader of my party, the APC. Hence, I will do anything in my capacity as a stakeholder to support Mr. President for his noble repositioning of our dear country Nigeria.

“Consequently, anybody who is not supporting the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari is an enemy of the nation,” Sule said.

