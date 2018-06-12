Apply for a UNICAF Scholarship and study for a Master’s degree at an affordable cost. Change your life in 2018!

UNICAF offers one of the most generous scholarship programmes available today. With the financial support of UNICAF Scholarships and by utilising the UNICAF state-of-the-art digital learning platform, students in sub-Saharan Africa, and almost anywhere in the world, can have access to internationally recognised higher education.

UNICAF partners with universities in the UK, the US, Europe and Africa to offer online, quality undergraduate and post graduate degrees, to the benefit of thousands of students in Africa and other continents.

Programs offered include:

The University of South Wales in the UK

Bachelor’s degree

BA (Hons) Business Studies (Top-up degree)

Master’s degree programmes

MBA – Master of Business Administration

MA Education (Innovation in Learning and Teaching)

MSc Psychology

MSc Public Health

LLM Laws

Multi-campus Unicaf University in Africa

Bachelor’s degrees

BA Business Administration

BA Hospitality Management

BSc Computer Science

BSc Accounting

BSc Accounting and Finance

BA Economics and Business

BSc Finance

BSc Supply Chain Management and Logistics

BSc Electronics Engineering

Level 6 Diploma in Accounting and Financial Management

Master’s degrees

Master in Business Administration – MBA

MBA Management

MBA Finance

MBA Oil & Gas Management

MBA Management Information Systems

MBA Health Management

Master of Public Administration – MPA

MA Education

MSc Organisational Psychology

MA Psychology

MSc Managerial Psychology

MSc Health Management

MSc Web Design and Development

Master of Laws – LLM

Doctorate degrees

PhD – Doctorate of Philosophy

DBA – Doctorate of Business Administration

EdD – Doctorate of Education

Up to 75% reduction in tuition fees through a UNICAF scholarship. Become our next success story!

Apply for UNICAF Scholarship today!