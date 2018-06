Mavins boss, Don Jazzy has taken to Twitter to advise men to appreciate women who accept their proposal in this social media age, because other men ‘better’ than them might have also asked her out.

Read his tweets below:

“Guys if you propose to a babe and she says yes to you in this Instagram days. Better appreciate o. Cos MENNNN don toast am. But you won. 👏🏾👏🏾

I mean MENNN of timber and caliber ooo. Grown men with bearbear and your salary for 20 years 😢.”

-Gistreel