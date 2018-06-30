Entertainment, Gossip

Argentina crashes out of World Cup as France defeat them, 4-3.

The ‘almighty’ Argentina that painfully crashed the super Eagles out of the world cup have also met their doom after France defeated them moments ago, 4-3.

France had taken the lead in the first half when they were awarded a penalty and Antoine Griezmann made sure to put the ball at the back of the neck.

In the same first half, Argentina equalized the game when Di Maria scored few minutes to the end of the first half.

The second half got quite challenging as Argentina took the lead but France had a comeback minutes later and then Kylian Mbappe added two more goals to make the scoreline, 4 – 2.

Argentina tried her best at injury time when Sergio Aguero scored another goal but unfortunately for the South Americans, this is where their Journey of the FIFA World cup ends.

