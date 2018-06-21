Entertainment, Viral

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Terminator 2 Bike Sold For N181m And Jacket For N8.7m

The Harley-Davidson FLSTF Fat Boy that Arnold Schwarzenegger ( T-800 ) drove in Terminator 2: Judgment Day has been sold at auction For N181m ($500k).

The auction house was hoping to sell it between $200k and $300k for the fully functional bike.The 1991 bike has missing side mirrors and 392 miles on its odometer.After stealing the Harley-Davidson from the owner in the movie , T-800 used the bike to rescue John Connor from the menacing shape-shifting android assassin called T-1000.

The bullet-riddled jacket worn by Arnold Schwarzenegger’s in the film was also sold at the same auction for N8.7m($24,000).

The 49hp 1991 Harley-Davidson FLSTF Fat Boy has an air-cooled,4-stroke V-Twin engine and a top speed of 148.0 km/h (92.0 mph).

Watch video of the bike in action:


