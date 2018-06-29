Atiku reacts to tanker explosion on Otedola Bridge, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Former Vice President and 2019 presidential aspirant, Atiku Abubakar has reacted to the petrol tanker explosion that occurred yesterday on Otedola bridge along the Lagos-Ibadan.

While the sad incident serves as an eye opener to a large number of people, exposing the bad state of things in the country, Atiku Abubakar has expressed his sadness.

He penned down a message to those affected by the unfortunate incident, as well as the authorities who took control of the situation

His words read:

“My thoughts are with the fellow Nigerians who have lost lives and property in the tanker fire in Lagos.

My prayers go out to the first responders working hard to bring the blaze under control.”

Meanwhile, a fan could not but notice the increasing number of tweets by the lawmaker this year, as he took to comment saying;



“Baba has made over 600 tweets on deaths this year”

Up until the time of this report, President Buhari is yet to air his reaction to the reports.

