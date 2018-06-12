“Aunty Tiwa Who Sleeps With Small Kids” – Online Trolls Drag Tiwa Savage

Nigerian music diva, Tiwa Savage has come under fire over an alleged relationship with singer Wizkid again and her choice of outfit to the just concluded #Ghanameetnaija show in Ghana.

Tiwa who recently performed in Ghana with Wizkid took to her page to share a photo of what she wore for performance on stage

The outfit which featured no bra underneath, got the attention of many body shamers and they all took to her page to share their opinion on the outfit.

A certain follower did not bother to go for her boobs but slammed her in yoruba ” Anti tiwa olobo omo de” MEANING ” aunty who sleeps with just kids.”

See more reactions below;

-Gistreel