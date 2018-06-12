Entertainment, Uncategorized

“Aunty Tiwa Who Sleeps With Small Kids” – Online Trolls Drag Tiwa Savage

Nigerian music diva, Tiwa Savage has come under fire over an alleged relationship with singer Wizkid again and her choice of outfit to the just concluded #Ghanameetnaija show in Ghana.

Tiwa who recently performed in Ghana with Wizkid took to her page to share a photo of what she wore for performance on stage

The outfit which featured no bra underneath, got the attention of many body shamers and they all took to her page to share their opinion on the outfit.

A certain follower did not bother to go for her boobs but slammed her in yoruba ” Anti tiwa olobo omo de” MEANING ” aunty who sleeps with just kids.”

See more reactions below;

 

-Gistreel


You may also like

BBNaija: Miracle Celebrates His Elder And Only Sister On Her Birthday (Photo)

“God used Mavin singer, Dija to help me when I was really down’ – Uriel

Wizkid and Tiwa Savage allegedly share passionate kiss in a club in Ghana (Video)

Official photos from Tonto Dikeh’s 33rd birthday bash

Oritsefemi’s wife, Nabila blasts ladies sliding into his DM

Kim Jong Un brought his own portable toilet to the summit with Trump because his excretions contain information about his health that can’t be left behind

Wizkid and Tiwa Savage share passionate kiss in a club in Ghana (Video)

Police arrests boyfriend of married woman who jumped into Lagos Lagoon

Churchill squatted in my house after our wedding – Tonto Dikeh

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *