Local News

Awesome: Ex-Beauty Queen, Belladonna Obialor Releases Charming Photos For Her Birthday

 

Belladonna Obialor

Belladonna Obialor, a former Beauty Queen, is the CEO of BIW Model Management and she is regularly hailed as a young lady with a big heart because of her philanthropic projects around Nigeria.

The young woman who is also a make-up artist, recently celebrated her birthday and shared some photos to mark the big day.

Belladona shared the photos on her Instagram page. The former beauty queen went all out with different stylish outfits for the shoot.

She captioned one of the photos thus: “With a grateful heart I want to say thank you LORD for another year!!!!!!! Happy birthday to me am +1″

 

See more photos below:


 

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Watch As Popular Actor, Ijebuu Escapes Death From A Burning AC Unit In His Hotel Room (Video)

Nigerian Military To Retire 320 Men Next Week

Court Sacks Kogi Senator With Immediate Effect

Ex-Presidential Aide, Omokri Reacts To Tinubu’s Comment On Buhari Deserving A 2nd Term

Top 7 Nigerian Billionaires Who Do Not Like To Show Off Their Billions (Photos)

Beautiful Nigerian Actress Dramatically Becomes Car Mechanic (Photos)

BREAKING News: IGP Approves Request To Audit Police/SARS’ Detention Cells Nationwide

World Cup 2018: Photos Of Lionel Messi Haircuts By Serbian Barber Go Viral On Social Media

#BBNaija: Nina Looks Stunning in New Photos As She Prepared For School

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *