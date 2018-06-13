Awesome: Ex-Beauty Queen, Belladonna Obialor Releases Charming Photos For Her Birthday

Belladonna Obialor

Belladonna Obialor, a former Beauty Queen, is the CEO of BIW Model Management and she is regularly hailed as a young lady with a big heart because of her philanthropic projects around Nigeria.

The young woman who is also a make-up artist, recently celebrated her birthday and shared some photos to mark the big day.

Belladona shared the photos on her Instagram page. The former beauty queen went all out with different stylish outfits for the shoot.

She captioned one of the photos thus: “With a grateful heart I want to say thank you LORD for another year!!!!!!! Happy birthday to me am +1″

See more photos below:





