Awwn! Adekunle Gold and Simi cuddle on stage during his #About30 Concert in London (Photo)

Last night, Adekunle Gold headlined his sold out ‘About 30’ concert at the Indigo 03 Arena in London.

During his performance, he was joined on stage by his boo of many years, Simi and they got quite ‘handsy’.

Forget about the other guy, the chemistry between these two is undeniable.

Recently, Simi expressed her apparent displeasure at fashion designer, Toyin Lawani’s comments on men being entitled to 10 women.

Toyin Lawani had made this statement in her controversial Father’s day post.

According to Simi however, if a man cheats constantly, he is an animal.

She went further to caution against folks normalizing infidelity. (Read more here ICYMI)

