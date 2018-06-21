Entertainment, Viral

“Baby girl for life” – Ceec Says As She Shares Major Throwback Photos

Former Big brother naija 2018 housemate, Cynthia Nwadiora  popularly known as Cee-c has just shared some really lovely new throw back photos of herself on social media.

Cee-c who was highly opinionated, controversial and feisty during her time in the big brother naija house continue to ride on her new found fame and celebrity status as she shared some photos of her taken about 5 years ago when she was most likely still in school.

She shared the photos on Instagram and wrote;

In the spirit of tbt…
Baby girl for life!😌
Btw @slkomedy said they should put my boot in the museum 🤣🤣🤣
#2013

