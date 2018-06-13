Local News

Banky W Hangs Out With Beautiful Hausa Actress, Rahama Sadau (Photos)

 

Rahama Sadau and Banky W

Nigerians are anticipating the release of ‘Up North’ movie in which singer Banky W is playing a lead role.

In some of the photos shared online, Banky W played the role of a youth corper who was punished by soldiers at the NYSC camp for an unknown offence.

The latest pictures from the scenes in the movie released show Banky W working alongside the beautiful Rahama Sadau who is one of the most talented actors in the Hausa film industry known as Kannywood.

See more photos:

