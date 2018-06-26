Entertainment

Banky W & Juliet Ibrahim Arrive Russia Ahead Of Nigeria’s Crucial Match With Argentina

Nigerian singer and actor Banky W is in St. Petersburg, Russia to watch and support his country Nigeria in the crucial third round group stage match with Argentina today.

He shared this lovely photo and wrote;

Hello St Petersburg!!! Now wondering if I should go find the @ng_supereagles and annoint them with oil!!! WE MUST OVERCOME!!! I hope that after all the bad news, they find a way to make us smile today…  

Meanwhile, Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim is also in Russia to watch the match. She shared some lovely photos of herself and a Russian having fun and wrote;

Should I say YES? 🤨🤦‍♀️🤔❤💃🔥💥🎉⚽ If I say Yes that means we all go come for wedding in Russia oo! So make una think this very well as my family members… 🤪😜😁😂🤭 


