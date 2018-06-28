Entertainment, Gossip

Banky W stuns fans as he shows off his push up goals

Nigerian singer, Banky W who is currently in Russia has taken to Instagram to show off his push-up goals to his fans.

The entertainer has opted to take up the challenge to remain fit, healthy and trim.

His wife, Adesua Etomi-Wellington is yet to comment to the photos however, fans are finding it hilarious.

He was sure to caption the photo:

“Push up Goals ���� #budstudios #lightuptheworldcup @budweiser #moscow #moscowcity #moscownights #moscownightlife #moscowrussia #budhotel #worldtraveler #ajalaw”

