Banky W stuns fans as he shows off his push up goals

Nigerian singer, Banky W who is currently in Russia has taken to Instagram to show off his push-up goals to his fans.
The entertainer has opted to take up the challenge to remain fit, healthy and trim.
His wife, Adesua Etomi-Wellington is yet to comment to the photos however, fans are finding it hilarious.
See the photo below:
He was sure to caption the photo:
“Push up Goals ���� #budstudios #lightuptheworldcup @budweiser #moscow #moscowcity #moscownights #moscownightlife #moscowrussia #budhotel #worldtraveler #ajalaw”
