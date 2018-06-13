Local News

#BBNaija: BamBam Returns To Secondary School (Photo)

 

BamBam is presently on the set of a movie being shot at the southern part of Nigeria.

The 29-year old singer, actress and entrepreneur who is playing the role of a school girl named Amaka looked like a naive teenager in the picture.

She has been easily getting movie roles since she left the Big Brother Naija house in South Africa. Nigerians are anticipating the release of the movie so that they can have a feel of her acting skills.

