#BBNaija: Khloe laughs off pregnancy claims as she shares lovely new photos

Khloe who has been quite busy growing her fashion brand after her eviction from the big brother naija reality game show has just shared some lovely new photos.

These lovely photos show Khloe rocking a pink dress she made for herself.

One of the pictures where she had a protruding tummy has got people feeling she might be pregnant although she has laughed it off saying;

“Anyone noticed a change ? Yes what you see is true lol . Don’t even think I’m pregnant, ain’t close to that section now lmao”

She has continued to use her Big Brother Naija fame to market her products via her Instagram page.

Abiri Oluwabusayomi aka Khloe is also an actor, model and fashion designer.


