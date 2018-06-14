Local News

#BBNaija: Lolu Reportedly Reunites With Ex-Girlfriend (Photos)

There are rumours that Lolu who has been reported to have parted ways with Anto, his Big Brother Naija romantic partner, is back with his ex, nicknamed Dodo.
 

Lolu

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Lolu has reunited with Dodo, the lady he talked about in Biggie’s diary room and also ‘dumped’ for Anto when she confronted him about it.

Recall that Lolu was all over his love interest, Anto despite having Dodo outside the house. He even removed the red bracelet Dodo gave him, just to please Anto.

Well, it seems Dodo has reclaimed her man. We came across a photo she shared online, and we recognized the man in the background to be Lolu, because he posted similar photo early last week.

