BBNaija: Relationship Between Lolu And Anto Finally Sinks

Lolu and Anto

Seems the brewing relationship between former Big Brother Naija housemates, Lolu and Anto has died.

He took to his Twitter page to declare that he is single and people are welcome to shoot their shots.

He wrote;

“Excuse me..

I am SINGLE and if/when that status changes, I would be the FIRST to tell the world.

However, I would not tolerate any name calling in my mentions.

You have been warned..

Ps: Shot shooters are welcome.”

Recall that Lolu and Anto during their media tour after the BBN show said they might consider a relationship, with a photo of them kissing even went viral days after the show.

