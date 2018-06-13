Local News

BBNaija Star, Miracle Celebrates His Elder And Only Sister On Her Birthday (Photo)

 

Today is the birthday of Miracle’s sister and the young pilot has taken to his social media account to celebrate the lady who shares a striking resemblance with him.

“My Dear only Sister, it is because of your Prudence that I’ve learnt to always be content and not be carried away by Circumstances…Happy Birthday Super Big Sis..” he captioned a beautiful photo of her.

It would be recalled that Miracle was born into a family of predominantly males.

