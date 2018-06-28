Entertainment, Gossip

‘Beautiful Billionaire Brides’, Hauwa And Meram Indimi At Their ‘Kamu’ Ceremonies

The Kamu ceremonies of billionaire daughters, Hauwa and Meram Indimi took place yesterday at their father’s residence in Maiduguri.

“Kamu” is one of the oldest events in the Hausa wedding ceremony and it means “catch the bride”.

The grooms’s family negotiated with the Indimi brides’ friends for their release to them, wiling to pay any price to have them.


The fun event and negotiation was followed by a fun reception.

While there was a rumoured tension in the family because of Hauwa iminent wedding to Mohammed Yar’ Adua, a son of the late NNPC MD, Abubakar Yar’Adua, who was once reported to have dated another Indimi sister, Fatima, it seems it will go ahead and all is well with the family

