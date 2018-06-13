Local News

Beautiful Nigerian Actress Dramatically Becomes Car Mechanic (Photos)

 

Iyabo Ojo on set

Iyabo Ojo who has often times been on the wrong side of the media was seen getting her hands dirty on the set of a movie.

The 40-year old single mother look fit for the job in the track suit worn by her on set as she got under vehicles as if she has a prior experience of fixing vehicles.

The title of the movie being shot is ‘Choice’ and its being directed and produced by Kingsley Iweru

Alice Iyabo Ojo is also a director, and producer. She has featured in more than 150 films, as well as producing over 14 of her own. 

See more images:

