Beautiful Physically Challenged Lady Shares Inspiring Post On Twitter (Photos)

A physically challenged lady has motivated her followers on Twitter with her positive outlook on life.

Identified on Twitter as @NOBATHEMBU_P, the lady is being celebrated on social media for her powerful post which she shared apparently to inspire people and to show them how she is holding out even with her disability.

She shared these photos of herself sitting on her wheelchair.

She then wrote: “The doctors said I would never be able to walk again. But they didn’t say that I wouldn’t be able to live life to the fullest or to be successful in what I do.

“I will continue focus on what I can still do and forget about what I can’t. Walking is not that important anyway”

See more of her photos below:

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria